SEC PREVIEW: Arkansas aims to build on Pittman’s encouraging debut

Arkansas needed a big man to turn things around, and former Razorback offensive line coach Sam Pittman delivered encouraging results in a short time.

In his first season as a head coach, Pittman won three games, and lost three more by a field goal or less. More improvement is expected with 19 starters and both coordinators returning.

“I want to tell you we love this football team,” Pittman said. “They believe in being a blue-collar, hard-working, tough, physical group of men. We’ll be better.”

Optimism skyrocketed considering Arkansas had been 1-23 in the previous three seasons in Southeastern Conference play. The Razorbacks have 23 seniors, 11 of whom took advantage of a second senior season because of COVID-19.

Three of those super seniors are offensive linemen Myron Cunningham, Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, who team up with sophomore Brady Latham and junior Ricky Stromberg to bring back the entire starting unit. They suffered growing pains as Arkansas rushed for less than 120 yards five times last year.

Protection also was a problem for the offensive line, allowing 3.4 sacks per game to rank 115th in the country. The unit has to be better, especially when your head coach is a line coach.