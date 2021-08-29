SEC PREVIEW: Arkansas aims to build on Pittman’s encouraging debut

Arkansas needed a big man to turn things around, and former Razorback offensive line coach Sam Pittman delivered encouraging results in a short time.
In his first season as a head coach, Pittman won three games, and lost three more by a field goal or less. More improvement is expected with 19 starters and both coordinators returning.
“I want to tell you we love this football team,” Pittman said. “They believe in being a blue-collar, hard-working, tough, physical group of men. We’ll be better.”
Optimism skyrocketed considering Arkansas had been 1-23 in the previous three seasons in Southeastern Conference play. The Razorbacks have 23 seniors, 11 of whom took advantage of a second senior season because of COVID-19.
Three of those super seniors are offensive linemen Myron Cunningham, Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, who team up with sophomore Brady Latham and junior Ricky Stromberg to bring back the entire starting unit. They suffered growing pains as Arkansas rushed for less than 120 yards five times last year.
Protection also was a problem for the offensive line, allowing 3.4 sacks per game to rank 115th in the country. The unit has to be better, especially when your head coach is a line coach.
Arkansas’ offense will change with sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson, a dual threat. Jefferson played in five games last season, completing 20 of 41 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 67 yards rushing on 28 carries with two touchdowns.
Arkansas has receivers to help Jefferson. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Treylon Burks averaged 16.1 yards per catch on 51 receptions. Other tall targets are 6-5, 209-pound Trey Knox, who has 17 starts in the last two seasons, and 6-5, 255-pound tight end Hudson Henry, who made the All-SEC freshman team.
Running back Trelon Smith added 22 receptions for 159 yards and was the team’s best rusher with 134 carries for 710 yards.
The Razorbacks are primed for improvement on defense. Ten starters are back from a unit that allowed 451.7 yards per game (ranked 106th) and 34.9 points per game (98th). Arkansas averaged only five tackles for loss last season with 14 sacks.
If Arkansas can get more pressure from the defensive line, that will free up linebackers Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool to cause even more havoc. They combined for 212 tackles last season, including 14 for losses. They also broke up 10 passes and defended 11 more.