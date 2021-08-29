SEC PREVIEW: Alabama reloads again, aims for title

It’s become routine. Alabama suffers heavy personnel losses and still is the team to beat in the Southeastern Conference.

The Crimson Tide had to replace six NFL first-round picks and five assistant coaches who helped win a sixth national championship in 12 seasons. Yet the media covering SEC Media Days picked Alabama to win the league by almost a 2-1 margin over Georgia.

“The challenge is you’ve got to rebuild with a lot of new players who will be younger, have new roles, less experience, and how do they respond to these new roles?” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “That’s why rebuilding is a tremendous challenge. That’s why it’s very difficult to repeat.”

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young leads the new starters. He played in nine games last season, completing 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards as a backup to Mac Jones. Many people expect him to make a big impact, as evidenced by earning almost a million dollars in name, image and likeness agreements.

Weapons at his disposal include wide receiver John Metchie III and running back Brian Robinson Jr. Metchie had 55 receptions for 916 yards, and his 16.7-yard average was almost a yard better than Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Robinson has rushed for 1,361 yards in his career with 15 touchdowns as a backup to the departed Najee Harris.