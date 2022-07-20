SEC Notebook: Bulldogs reload; Will Muschamp to return to South Carolina as Georgia assistant

• Reload time: ATLANTA — Defending national champion Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL draft, the most from one school since the NFL trimmed its draft to seven rounds in 1994.

“We didn’t build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days. “We built the program to be sustained.”

Smart is 66-15 in six seasons in Athens, Georgia, with four double-digit winning seasons.

• We meet again: Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will return to Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 17 as Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator. Muschamp went 28-30 with the Gamecocks from 2016-20. The former Georgia player was hired as a defensive analyst in January 2021 and soon elevated to special teams coordinator.

“Our relationship was close. I hated that he left,” South Carolina senior defensive tackle Zacch Pickens said. “He was a wonderful coach. I don’t take nothing from what he taught us for granted.”

• A&M-Arkansas series in jeopardy? When Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in 2025, one of the scheduling options the league is considering is a nine-game conference schedule with three permanent partners.

“If we could play Texas, Oklahoma [and] Missouri, that would be neat,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said.

Under that scenario, the Southwest Classic between Texas A&M and Arkansas would happen only twice every four years.

A&M and Arkansas have played 13 straight years, which is by far the longest between the three possible Arkansas rivals Pittman named. Missouri and Arkansas have met eight straight times. Arkansas hasn’t played Oklahoma since 2001, while the Razorbacks played Texas last year.

Arkansas has played Texas 79 times, A&M 78, Oklahoma 14 and Missouri 13. Proximity reportedly will be a big factor if the SEC goes with the proposed 3-3-6 format.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, is 248 miles from Norman, Oklahoma; 316 from Columbia, Missouri; 512 miles from College Station and 528 miles from Austin.

• Georgia NIL numbers: Georgia has 95 players with name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

“That’s incredible, the depth of that,” Smart said. “There’s so much good there.”

But Smart said schools shouldn’t be able to use potential NIL money as an inducement in recruiting, adding that the new NIL rules have been good to Georgia and its players.

“We may have had the highest-paid defensive lineman last year in NIL in Jordan Davis,” Smart said. “We had the highest-paid tight end in Brock Bowers. Kelee Ringo I would argue is probably one of the highest-paid corners there is in NIL. So NIL can be a good thing, and they can learn to manage money at a young age.”

• Aggie OL Robinson makes Good Works Team: A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the AFCA Good Works Team announced Wednesday. Robinson has volunteered at Twin City Missions and has worked with the Boys & Girls Club through A&M’s Athletics Sports Day. He is on track to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

• Doak Walker nod: A&M running back Devon Achane made the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list announced Wednesday. The junior led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns last season, scoring as a rusher, receiver and returner. He rushed for 910 yards and had 1,472 all-purpose yards last year.

• Final say: The four-day SEC Media Days will conclude Thursday with A&M, Auburn and Tennessee taking the podium. Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher will be joined by Robinson and defensive back Demani Richardson. Running back Ainias Smith was scheduled to appear but was arrested Wednesday and suspended indefinitely from team activities.

— ROBERT CESSNA