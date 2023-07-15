You couldn’t blame Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies for being a little antsy attending this week’s 2023 Southeastern Conference Football Media Days in Nashville, Tennessee, after recent appearances.

Two years ago, on the third day of the annual four-day event in Hoover, Alabama, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma had inquired about joining the league.

“I bet they would,” Fisher said later that day when asked about the report.

A&M seemed blindsided by the news as director of athletics Ross Bjork said he had no knowledge of the discussions and was informed of the report in a phone call from new president M. Katherine Banks. The report, of course, proved true with OU and UT ready to join the league for the 2024 season.

Last year, A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, junior offensive guard Layden Robinson and senior safety Demani Richardson were to accompany Fisher for the SEC Media Days in Atlanta. But on the day before A&M was to speak, Smith was arrested on driving under the influence and possession of marijuana and weapons charges. He was suspended from the team and didn’t make the trip, which was one of the day’s storylines.

“We’ll wait for the facts to come out and we’ll have no more comment at this time,” Fisher said.

All charges were eventually dropped against Smith who rejoined the team and played in the opener against Sam Houston, but it didn’t turn out to be a good year for Smith, Fisher or the Aggies. Smith broke his right leg in a 23-21 victory over Arkansas in the fourth game of the season. That victory along with a season-ending 38-23 win over sixth-ranked LSU were the bright spots in a 5-7 season that was A&M’s worst since 2008, the last time the Aggies weren’t bowl eligible. A&M’s offense struggled mightily, averaging only 360.9 yards per game to rank 92nd in the country and 22.8 points to rank 100th.

Fisher, the former offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, LSU and Florida State, who also has continued to call plays since being elevated to head coach, hired former NFL and collegiate head coach Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator to call the plays. Petrino’s hiring was one of the offseason’s biggest moves.

Fisher will be asked questions about the offense’s transition under Petrino as will Smith who will be accompanied by junior defensive end Fadil Diggs and senior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson. Another topic will be A&M’s failure to live up to expectations after being ranked sixth in the last two preseasons, only to be unranked at season’s end.

Other topics Fisher and the players likely will be asked are student-athletics being compensated by NIL — name, image and likeness — and the SEC’s league schedule.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who this week had his contract extended, recently accompanied some SEC coaches to Washington D.C. in hopes of getting a level playing field when it comes to NIL.

The SEC couldn’t agree on a long-term schedule with the addition of UT and OU, so it went with an eight-game league schedule for only 2024 that includes Texas and A&M meeting for the first time since 2011. The popular scheduling choices moving forward are an eight-game schedule with only one permanent opponent or a nine-game schedule with three permanent opponents.

A&M kicks off the event Monday with LSU and Missouri as the SEC Media Days take place in Nashville for the first time.

Two-time defending national champ Georgia goes Tuesday along with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt and Auburn, which hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze. Alabama and dean of the SEC coaches, Nick Saban, will take center stage Wednesday along with Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky. Ole Miss, with colorful coach Lane Kiffin, will wrap things up Thursday along with South Carolina and Tennessee.

Fisher and Sankey, along with several other collegiate football coaches, will address the media Sunday at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.