SEC Media Days Notebook: South Carolina's Shane Beamer lauds Buzz Williams' mentorship

ATLANTA — Texas A&M men’s head basketball coach Buzz Williams is meticulous about his daily schedule. Most of the hours of his day during the basketball season are planned out as much as a month in advance.

That’s why two hours spent with newly hired South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer in January 2021 meant just a little bit more.

“I love Buzz,” Beamer said with a smile while walking between rooms at the Southeastern Conference Media Days on Tuesday.

Williams grew close to the Beamer family while he was the head men’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech. Shane Beamer’s father, Frank, was near the end of his legendary run as the Hokies’ football coach when Williams arrived in Blacksburg, Virginia, from Marquette. Shane was the associate head football coach at the time and looked to the always philosophical Williams for mentorship, he said.

“He was somebody that I’d had a lot of respect for when he was at Marquette before he came to Virginia Tech and somebody that spent a lot of time with me as an assistant football coach,” Shane Beamer said. “He is the head basketball coach [and he’s] helping me in my career.”

His family also grew close to the Williams as their children grew up together in Blacksburg, he said.

Shane Beamer would go on to hold assistant roles at Georgia and Oklahoma before landing his first head coaching job with the Gamecocks in 2021. Williams, on the other hand, moved back to his home state of Texas in 2019 to take the A&M job. The moves away from Virginia Tech didn’t change the relationship between the two coaches.

When the Aggie basketball team made their lone trip to South Carolina in January 2021, Williams broke from his typical game day routine to spend time with Shane Beamer in his office, catching up and talking shop.

“[He] spent probably two hours with me, just talking and letting me ask questions,” Beamer said. “Even now, still to this day ... I mean, I texted him last week about something.”

The now second-year South Carolina football coach, who posted a 7-6 record in his first season, said it is now special to share the same conference with Williams.

“I love watching his teams play and consider him a great friend,” Beamer said.

B-CS hopes to attract more SEC fans

While football rivalries turn up the heat between SEC fan bases this fall, the communities that host the games have unified to help raise awareness for all that each of the league’s college towns have to offer.

Representatives from Visit College Station and Destination Bryan made the trip to SEC Media days as a part of the new co-op to give some insight into tourism in the Brazos Valley.

“We know wonderful people come to our communities for different sporting events, but we wanted to educate them that there’s so much more to do in our communities other than the football games or the baseball games and really encourage them to come back or extend their stays while they’re here for spring events,” Destination Bryan public relations and communication manager Abigail Noel said.

The 14 organizations made their first public showing at the event Tuesday, announcing the collaboration to a room of gathered reporters.

“We’ve been meeting for a little while to talk about the issues that we all face as towns, because we have a lot in common, and so this is really the beginning of that public-facing collaboration,” Visit College Station tourism manager Jeremiah Cook said. “We’re excited to see how this goes and to continue it in the future.”

On the local level, the two organizations said they are planning some special events that coincide with Aggie football games this fall.

“It’s just educating the fans that are coming in that there’s so many cool aspects of the Bryan-College Station community to go and explore, even if they’re just there for a night or just the day.”

ET CETERA

• Losses may keep coming for Commodores: Vanderbilt has lost 21 straight SEC games. Its first three SEC games this season will be against Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia, which went a combined 37-6 last year.

“We’re not fighting to win an SEC game — we’re fighting to become a dominant force within the conference,” Vandy coach Clark Lea said. “Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it’s not going to be a huge celebration. We’re going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we’re going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent, because that’s what winning programs do.”

• Bulldog coach skips formalities: The opening statement by Vandy’s Lea was approximately 2,350 words.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, meanwhile, offered zero. After an introduction by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Leach looked at the pool of reporters and asked, “Any questions?”

He answered way more questions than the others, including why he went straight to questions.

“I hate opening statements,” Leach said. “I really don’t see the point of it. So as opposed to me sit there and think of some flowery opening statement, which I’ve done before, and then at the end of the opening statement a number of people ask questions that have already been addressed in my opening statement, I decided we’d just sort of cut out the middleman. You go ahead and ask the questions, and I’ll go ahead and answer ’em.”

• One-sided rivalry: Since joining the SEC, A&M has won seven straight football games against South Carolina, outscoring the Gamecocks 273-122. South Carolina’s seniors have lost to the Aggies by scores of 30-6, 48-3 and 44-14.

“That game always turns out bad for us, but it’s a great game,” South Carolina senior defensive tackle Zacch Pickens said. “I love playing against Texas A&M, especially in their stadium. I like that stadium.”

Shane Beamer tied the school-record for wins last year by a rookie coach, going 7-6, but the 30-point loss to the Aggies at Kyle Field also tied for the most lopsided of the season along with a 30-0 loss to Clemson.

“That was not a fun night,” Beamer said. “That’s a terrific venue to play in. It’s not an easy place to play.”

Beamer joked that he might need to go on a rant about South Carolina’s inability to beat A&M like he did after last year’s 40-13 blowout loss to Georgia.

“That still gets played on social media,” Beamer said.

Beamer said last year’s loss to A&M was dictated by the Aggie defense orchestrated by coordinator Mike Elko, who is now the head coach at Duke.

“Just up front, you know, the size and physicality that they had,” Beamer said. “Their defensive backs look like what you want your defensive backs to look like. Their defensive backs look like linebackers. They’re hard to throw against. They’ve got size. They’ve got length.”

• Next up: Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Kentucky will be the featured teams Wednesday at the SEC Media Days, while Auburn, Tennessee and A&M will conclude the event Thursday morning.