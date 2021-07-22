SEC MEDIA DAYS NOTEBOOK: Arkansas' Sam Pittman talks Texas game, transfer portal

Arkansas-Texas, now that’s a rivalry

“Obviously, the older folks in the state of Arkansas are revved up about the Texas game,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “I read something where at one point during that rivalry, if you had Arkansas tags and you cross into the Texas border on an away game, that you were not going to be sold any gas until you got back into Arkansas. Now, whether that’s true or not I don’t know, but if it is true, now that’s a rivalry.

Good luck

Missouri second-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz worked for two seasons at Boise State under first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He expects Harsin to do well, but tempered his vote of confidence.

“I’m not up here to put undue expectations on anybody else,” Drinkwitz said. “I think the Auburn fan base does that well enough by themselves.”

Pittman’s humor

The Arkansas coach got prompted by the moderator when he forgot the second part of a question. “Thank you, I made 18 on my ACT.”

Arkansas added players from the transfer portal but it wouldn’t be taking players back.