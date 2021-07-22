 Skip to main content
SEC MEDIA DAYS NOTEBOOK: Arkansas' Sam Pittman talks Texas game, transfer portal
SEC MEDIA DAYS NOTEBOOK

SEC MEDIA DAYS NOTEBOOK: Arkansas' Sam Pittman talks Texas game, transfer portal

SEC Media Days Football

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman speaks to reporters during the Southeastern Conference Media Days Thursday in Hoover, Ala.

 Butch Dill, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arkansas-Texas, now that’s a rivalry

“Obviously, the older folks in the state of Arkansas are revved up about the Texas game,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “I read something where at one point during that rivalry, if you had Arkansas tags and you cross into the Texas border on an away game, that you were not going to be sold any gas until you got back into Arkansas. Now, whether that’s true or not I don’t know, but if it is true, now that’s a rivalry.

Good luck

Missouri second-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz worked for two seasons at Boise State under first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He expects Harsin to do well, but tempered his vote of confidence.

“I’m not up here to put undue expectations on anybody else,” Drinkwitz said. “I think the Auburn fan base does that well enough by themselves.”

Pittman’s humor

The Arkansas coach got prompted by the moderator when he forgot the second part of a question. “Thank you, I made 18 on my ACT.”

Arkansas added players from the transfer portal but it wouldn’t be taking players back.

“Once you go to the transfer portal at the University of Arkansas, you sure ain’t transferring back in,” Pittman said. “I’m pretty sure, if I asked Jamie [his wife], if I go transfer for a week and figure it out would she let me come back, I’m sure the answer would be no. That’s the way we feel about that too.”

Missouri family ties

Will Hinson, the son of A&M offensive line coach Josh Hinson, will walk on at Missouri this fall, making the matchup with the Aggies a little more interesting, Drinkwitz said.

“We’ve got a secret weapon,” he said. “...It’s going to make that game a little more fun.”

— Eagle staff reports

