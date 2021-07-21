SEC Media Days notebook: Aggies under 85% vaccinations

Fisher served as an assistant under Bowden from 2007-09 before taking over as head coach of the Seminoles in 2010 after Bowden retired. Fisher played for Terry Bowden, Bobby Bowden’s son, at Salem and frequently jokes that he’s considered a member of the family.

“Our lives and the Bowden family have intertwined so much,” Fisher said. “What they’ve meant to me ... he, Terry, Tommy, Jeff, all of them, the whole Bowden family, but how Bobby was and what he treated me like when I was coaching under him and what I learned. It’s sad. It really is. But if there’s anybody ready to be with the good Lord and if things come in time, it’s him, because there’s no one who preaches about the Lord and did more for people in that regard. He’s one of the great human beings that’s ever coached and one of the great coaches that ever coached.”

Fisher also asked for prayers for former A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum, who was diagnosed recently with a form of Hodgkin lymphoma.

“R.C. is one of the great A&M people, and he’s doing a great job and I think fighting through it very well,” Fisher said. “Everything, from what we’re understanding, is going very well, so keep him in your prayers.

Vanderbilt’s Lea praises A&M’s Elko