SEC Media Days notebook: Aggie vaccination rate 'a work in progress'

“Oh, man, I don’t think I have enough time,” Kinnard said. “I could take all day talking about why I love her so deeply and why she’s gotten me to this point in my life.”

Kinnard said his mother helped get the family through tough times, something he will never forget.

“I know about y’all’s mama. I know y’all love your mama,” he said. “But I think I might love mine more than y’all. That’s all I’m going to say.”

•

Who are you?: Kirby Smart was recognized while eating at a hamburger joint in Augusta, Georgia, this summer, leading to him giving autographs and holding a baby for a picture.

“I had an elderly lady come over to our table and say, ‘You must be somebody famous,’” Smart said. “I said, ‘No, ma’am, I certainly don’t think so.’”

She then guessed he was a professional golfer.

“I said, ‘No, ma’am, I’m not,’” Smart said. “Then she said, ‘Are you a NASCAR driver?’ I said, ‘No, ma’am, I’m not.’”

The lady guessed track star as Smart’s two daughters giggled at the encounter.