SEC football this week: Oct. 23

LSU (4-3, 2-2) visits No. 12 Mississippi (5-1, 2-1) in a West Division matchup. Ed Orgeron enters the first of his final five regular season games as LSU coach after he and the school agreed on Sunday that he would not return after this season. The move comes after the Tigers halted a two-game slide with a 49-42 victory over then-No. 20 Florida behind Tyrion Davis-Price's school-record 287 yards rushing. Orgeron's dismissal comes 17 games after he and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led LSU to an unbeaten national championship after the 2019 season. Meanwhile, second-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is basking in the Rebels' 31-26 escape at Tennessee. Escape was almost a literal term as fans hurled debris and trash at the team in the final minute and halted play for more than 20 minutes. Kiffin held up one yellow golf ball as a souvenir. The game matches two of the SEC's top quarterbacks in LSU's Max Johnson and Ole Miss' Matt Corral, who have combined for 3,591 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. However, Corral's status is shaky after Kiffin stated that last week's game took a toll on his QB.