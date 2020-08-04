SEC football practices to begin Aug. 17

Southeastern Conference football practices are slated to begin Aug. 17, with fewer practices and more off days than are typically allowed by the NCAA, according to a release from the conference.

Between Aug. 17 and the opening football game, SEC schools are allowed 25 practices, equaling 20 hours of practice per week, per the new guidelines. Leading up to Aug. 17, teams can continue to conduct 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs.

Coaches are required to give players two days off per week until the first game week of the season.

Last Thursday, the conference announced a 10-game, conference-only football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original schedule was to begin Sept. 5, with fall camp kicking off on Aug. 7.

Previously, teams were allowed 29 fall practices and had to give the players one day off per week.