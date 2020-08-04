SEC football practices to begin Aug. 17

Southeastern Conference football practices are slated to begin Aug. 17, with fewer practices and more off days than are typically allowed by the NCAA, according to a release from the conference.
Between Aug. 17 and the opening football game, SEC schools are allowed 25 practices, equaling 20 hours of practice per week, per the new guidelines. Leading up to Aug. 17, teams can continue to conduct 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs.
Coaches are required to give players two days off per week until the first game week of the season.
Last Thursday, the conference announced a 10-game, conference-only football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original schedule was to begin Sept. 5, with fall camp kicking off on Aug. 7.
Previously, teams were allowed 29 fall practices and had to give the players one day off per week.
The new Aggie schedule will begin on Sept. 26, with an opponent to be determined. A&M was initially slated to begin conference play against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said he is in the process of negotiating a move for the game to Kyle Field.
The updated practice calendar was developed per recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, according to the release.
Speaking on the SEC’s move to a conference-only schedule Friday, Bjork said all decisions have been made with a priority on the health and safety of everyone involved.
“This is about what’s in the best public health situation for our communities, and obviously, our student-athletes, who we serve and protect every single day,” he said.