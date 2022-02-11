 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SEC distributes $777.8 million to member schools for 2020-21
The Southeastern Conference distributed $777.8 million of revenue to its schools for the 2020-21 fiscal year that ended Aug. 31. Each school received slightly over $54.6 million, the SEC said. That’s approximately $10 million more than the last fiscal year when $657.7 million was distributed. The SEC has given each school roughly $77 million in the last calendar year. The SEC gave each school $23 million last year to help with losses due to COVID-19.

