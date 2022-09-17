Sankey: SEC focused on using single-division model for future football scheduling

“The real debate is eight or nine games,” Sankey said. “That doesn’t mean divisions are completely erased from our consideration, but they’re not at the forefront of our thinking.”

If the SEC were to move to a single-division model, Sankey noted how schools will have one permanent rival and seven rotating opponents in an eight-game schedule or three permanent rivals and six rotating opponents in a nine-game slate.

At SEC Media Days in July, A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said Texas, LSU and Mississippi State could be A&M’s permanent opponents in a 3-6 format. It’s uncertain who the Aggies’ lone permanent opponent would be in a 1-7 model.

Sankey said pods don’t work well since there would be a lack of return games — a model that doesn’t resonate with the league’s fan base. It is an issue in the SEC’s current scheduling model in which teams play six division games, have one permanent cross-division rival and play a rotating cross-division opponent. Sankey noted how Missouri plays at Auburn for the first time as conference foes next week and that Georgia has yet to play A&M at Kyle Field since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.

“When we announced the expansion, one of my observations at the very top was we need to bring teams through campuses more frequently, and I believe we’re going to do that,” Sankey said. “That’s one of the advantages of the central division.”

The question remains when SEC officials will announce a potential change in the scheduling model.

The SEC announced in July 2021 that Texas and Oklahoma would join the league in 2025, and by August 2021, Sankey said the league’s current athletics directors decided they’d like to know the scheduling model when they met for their 2022 spring meetings the following May in Destin, Florida. No announcements were made at the conference’s spring meetings, though. Sankey said that was due to other central issues in college football. The league punted on a decision and instead dug deeper into how tiebreakers would work.

“We’ve had to think more deeply than we have ... with a tiebreaker that’s worked for the better part of 30 years,” Sankey said.

This week the SEC announce it had directed Georgia and Tennessee to postpone future nonconference series against Oklahoma with the Sooners set to join the conference in 2025. The Bulldogs and Volunteers were slated to play Oklahoma in nonconference games after 2025. Sankey said Alabama and Texas will play the second leg of their home-and-home series next season. He noted that is “a pretty good sign that the conference alignments are going to stay” as they are in the Big 12 Conference and SEC in 2023.

