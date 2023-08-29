Redshirt senior walk-on Sam Mathews has been named Texas A&M’s 12th Man for the 2023 football season, team officials announced via social media on Tuesday.

Mathews was an integral part of A&M’s special teams units in 2022. He appeared in all 12 games and made 10 tackles. In the Aggies’ loss to Florida, the walk-on linebacker from League City was thrust into playing a significant amount of snaps due to roster depletion and had six tackles against the Gators.

A&M awarded Mathews Special Teams MVP and the Strength & Conditioning Specialist Aggie Award at the annual team banquet after last season.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Mathews said of being named the 12th Man in a video posted to the official A&M football team X page on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s unexplainable. I feel like everything I’ve worked for is finally paying off.”

A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday there were more candidates for the heralded spot than ever in his six seasons with the Aggies, which he saw as a positive.

“That’s a very, very tough choice and we take it very seriously. As a staff, we talk about it, as a team, with players,” Fisher said. “It’s, in our opinion, a thought out decision that we take very seriously.”

At Clear Creek High School, Mathews was a quarterback and earned all-district and all-Galveston County first team honors as a senior when he threw for 1,279 yards and 33 touchdowns and ran for 1,524 yards.

Mathews spent one season as a redshirt at Harding University, a NCAA Division II football program in Arkansas. He told The Eagle last November he wanted to chase a bigger dream and wanted to come to A&M since he was a lifelong Aggie fan.

The process started with denial when he was rejected as a transfer to A&M. Mathews audibled to take classes at Blinn College’s Bryan campus for one year, and he told The Eagle he worked out at a local gym to stay in shape. A&M’s walk-on tryouts were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, so Mathews had to wait until Spring 2021 to see if he could earn a spot on the team.

Mathews made the cut and played in nine games in 2021. He earned A&M’s Special Teams Most Improved Award that year. His first career tackle came in a game against New Mexico, who A&M opens its 2023 season against this Saturday at Kyle Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

“[I look for] their character, what they stand for, what they represent, their effort, how much selflessness is there and are they ready to go at all times just like the 12th Man’s based off of,” Fisher said. “And how much their heart and soul is into every inch of practice and what this program is and what it stands for the university, not just the football program.”

A&M’s tradition of the 12th Man dates back to 1922 when the Aggies played Centre College in the Dixie Classic in Dallas. After numerous players were injured, Gill was called down from the press box by A&M coach Dana X. Bible and stood ready if the Aggies needed him. The undermanned Aggies pulled off a 22-14 upset of powerful Centre.

Gill wasn’t needed on the field, but his support started one of college football’s greatest traditions. Aggies have been ready ever since, a bond that unites players, coaches, fans and everyone connected with the school. A&M students stand throughout the entirety of games at Kyle Field to symbolize their readiness for the team.

On the field, the tradition has moved to typically a walk-on player wearing No. 12 on the football team, which evolved from the 12th Man Kickoff Team that featured 10 walk-ons and a scholarship kicker.