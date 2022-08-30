Sam Houston State football players eager to play at Kyle Field

Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity Saturday in helping him be at his best.

Chrest wasn’t recruited by the Aggies while playing for Cy-Fair, but he got the grand tour of Aggieland thanks to a buddy.

“He took me as a guest to one of the games,” Chrest said. “So I had the sideline access, like a recruit, and I got to experience that environment, and it’s very unique. It’s an incredible experience. Not a lot of people will get to have that experience, so I’m super excited about it.”

Chrest and many of his Bearkat teammates will get their first taste of playing at a Power Five conference venue in the season opener for both teams. Sam Houston hasn’t played a Power Five conference team in the last six years, but the Bearkats have been among the nation’s best in the Football Championship Subdivision. Sam Houston won the national championship in 2021 along with a semifinal appearance and two quarterfinal appearances.

“We talk a lot about how proud of a program we are and the standard that we have,” Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said. “We’re proud of the fact that probably never in the history of college football will anyone ever win 21 games again in a single calendar year. And winning that FCS national championship, that’s pretty special. In the nation in the last decade, there’s only five teams that have more wins than we do.”

Chrest is the kind of player who has helped Sam Houston be successful. He spent his first three seasons at Harvard, seeing action in only two games. He had 45 receptions for 706 yards in 2019 and then transferred to play for the Bearkats. He’s had 95 catches for 1,167 yards in the last two seasons. He welcomes the challenge of playing sixth-ranked Texas A&M.

“This is an opportunity to prove everybody wrong who told us that we weren’t good enough,” Chrest said. “A big reason why a lot of us are here is because a lot of the big schools, they told us that we weren’t good enough or we’re too slow or we’re too small, whatever it may be. And of course, as competitors, we disagree. And now we have the opportunity to go out on the field against one of the top teams in the country and prove everything that we believe, so it’s a really good opportunity, and I’m really excited about it.”

Sam Houston senior defensive lineman Markel Perry, the WAC preseason defensive player of the year, will be at Kyle Field for the first time.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Perry, who played at Beaumont Ozen. “It is everybody’s dream to play in front of such a huge crowd. I’m pretty excited to feel that intensity. I’m pretty excited to hear a roar of a crowd when plays are made. I’m excited to just have that whole atmosphere. It gets me pumped up. I’ve been ready for this game since I heard about it last year.”

The oddsmakers don’t share the enthusiasm by Chrest and Perry, listing A&M as a 29.5-point favorite.

“I think we would be naive to think that we even have a chance,” Keeler said. “But don’t get on the bus unless you know we’re going to win this game. I mean, that’s the mentality our kids have. It’s like, we get it. We shouldn’t even think about winning this game, but we do. That’s just who we are.”

Keeler, who has been at Sam Houston since 2014, attended a game at Kyle Field during a bye week.

“I’ve been blessed to where I’ve been able to go see an A&M game in person,” Keeler said. “It’s spectacular. I’ll tell them Friday night, go out there for 15 seconds and just take the whole thing in. And then it’s about playing a ballgame.”

The last time the Bearkats played a Power Five conference team was the 2015 opener at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders won a 59-45 shootout as Patrick Mahomes threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns.

• NOTES — Sam Houston returns 48 of its 110 players from last year’s 11-1 team. ... The Bearkats are in transition from the FCS to FBS and are ineligible for the WAC championship or FCS playoffs this season. They are playing just a nine-game schedule this year then joining Conference USA at the FBS level next season. ... Sam Houston played A&M fans cheering over the loudspeakers at Bowers Stadium at practice this week as loud as possible. “I found myself after practice today having a little blood coming out of the ear,” Keeler said. ... A&M junior running back Devon Achane signed an NIL deal with Booster Athletes. Achane joins other players in providing behind-the-scenes look at their seasons via the Booster Athletes app. ... A&M announced a three-year sponsorship with Lucchese, which becomes the official boot of the athletics department. The agreement includes a partnership with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.