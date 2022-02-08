Saints ready to promote Aggie Allen to head coach

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis highlighted Allen's credentials to replace Payton on more than one occasion during the club's head coaching search.

“First of all, he’s a great coach and he’s been a part of our building for a long time,” Loomis said, adding that Allen helped foster the “culture” of the club during the Payton era and was “a big part of the success we’ve had over the years.”

Allen has been open about his desire to get a second chance as a head coach. The Raiders were struggling when he was hired to his first top job in Oakland. He went 4-12 in his first two seasons and was fired after an 0-4 start to his third.

Now he takes the reins of a team that narrowly missed the playoffs following a 9-8 2021 campaign, but which won the NFC South the previous four seasons and established a tradition of winning during the Payton era.

“The resume and what we’ve been able to accomplish here defensively speaks for itself in terms of the type of culture and the type of group that we’ve built,” Allen said late this past season, in reference to possible head coaching opportunities. “I’d love to get that opportunity again; I think I’d be much more prepared for it.”