Saban claims A&M bought its top-ranked recruiting class via NIL money

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin joked on signing day in February that Texas A&M paid so much to sign the nation's top-ranked class that they’ll have to “incur a luxury tax.”

Alabama’s Nick Saban was more serious and direct Wednesday night when he accused the Aggies of buying their record-setting class via NIL – name, image and likeness, according to al.com.

“I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said. “You read about it, you know who they are. We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.”

Saban volunteered the information while answering a question for Birmingham businessmen at a 50-day countdown meeting for the World Games, which will be held in Birmingham in July.

Saban added that Alabama didn’t buy one player, something he’s said before as the Crimson Tide added key transfers in the offseason.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it," Fisher said. "It’s tough.”

Fisher took exception to Kiffin’s comments, saying the Aggies put that class together with good old-fashioned hard work and it was a slap to his staff.

All recruits who signed in December were the first to benefit from the NIL rule change that allows players to earn money.

NCAA rules still prohibit direct pay for play, but some coaches want more rules, regulations and clarifications, including Fisher who said so last month at the Houston Touchdown Club.

“We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image and likeness to entice a player to come to your school,” said Saban on Wednesday. “Hell, read about it in the paper! I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Five-star cornerback Travis Hunter signed with Jackson State after committing to Florida State. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders after Hunter signed denied reports that Hunter had received a $1.5 million NIL deal.

Sanders, who has appeared in commercials with Saban, replied late Wednesday night via twitter to Saban's comments.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

Saban also talked about Miami paying a basketball recruit $400,000. LifeWallet, owned by billionaire John Ruiz, is funding NIL deals for Miami athletes.

“But the NCAA can’t enforce their rules because it’s not against the law, and that’s an issue,” Saban said. “That’s a problem. Unless we get something that protects them from litigation, I don’t know what we’re going to do about it.”

A year ago, Fisher made headlines by predicting he’d be the first former Saban assistant to beat their former boss before he retires.

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there; don’t worry,” Fisher said.

A&M did just that with a 41-38 victory on Oct. 9. Everyone immediately circled the rematch this year on Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Saban's comments are sure to add to the rematch. And both coaches will have several other speaking engagements to possibly add more. Fisher will talk at the Brazos County A&M Club’s Coaches’ Night on June 2. Then there’s the SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta in July. Saban will talk on July 19, the second day of the four-day event. Fisher will have the final say of all the SEC coaches on July 21.

Last year before arriving at the SEC Media Days, Saban announced that quarterback Bryce Young was approaching seven figures in his NIL deals.