Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry will be plenty excited when Devon Achane hears his name called during the 2023 NFL draft this week. But the competitive side of the national-champion winning coach wonders what could have been with Achane.

“I’m extremely happy for him,” Henry said. “I’m mad at him that he didn’t stay another year, but I’m really happy for Devon.”

The speedy running back, safety Antonio Johnson and cornerback Jaylon Jones are the top Aggies expected to be taken over the three-day draft in Kansas City beginning with the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will get underway at 6 p.m. Friday and the final four rounds begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Achane was always destined to be a professional football player and solidified that with an Orange Bowl MVP performance in 2020 when he came off the bench to help the Aggies beat North Carolina. But his accolades on the track go hand-in-hand with the upside NFL scouts see in the three-year Aggie standout.

“He can be an elite returner,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said at the Aggies’ Pro Day. “He can be an elite receiver, and he has the ability to run with the football inside.”

NFL scouts and coaches wanted to see more of Achane’s receiving abilities on Pro Day, running him through a multitude of pass-catching drills. A position change is something he said NFL personnel had chatted with him about prior to Pro Day. In three seasons at A&M, Achane caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

No matter where he lines up, he is a problem for defenses, Fisher said. Achane finished 11th in the 100 meters at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship, and he combines that speed with physicality, good hands and intelligence.

“He’s a matchup problem, whether you get him in punt return or kick return or put him in space on an underneath option route,” Fisher said. “He has the unique ability for a running back. ... He has the ability to really catch the deep [ball], not just because of his speed but because of his athleticism and natural ball skills down the filed. And then he’s going to be a running back. Devon is going to be a three-down guy.”

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, a site that indexes mock draft rankings across the internet, Achane’s stock has held steady around an overall raking of 66th in this year’s draft class. The site projects him as a third-round pick. ESPN lists him as the fifth-best running back on the board.

“I feel like I’m able to do a lot from running back, receiver, special teams,” Achane said at Pro Day last month. “I feel like I bring a lot of energy. I also feel like I can put points on the board every play. I feel like I’m very different in that way.”

Achane’s versatility is an obvious asset, but his speed makes him special.

“Anything you add speed to in this world, it’s not going to hurt you. That’s for dadgum sure,” Fisher said of Achane’s work on the track. “I’ve been fortunate to be around some guys who have [played both sports], and most guys who are talented enough to do that end up transitioning very well.”

Johnson is projected as second-round selection with an overall ranking of 57th, according to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. He’s also a consensus 60th-overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the site. ESPN lists Johnson as the sixth-best safety in the draft.

In three seasons at A&M, Johnson had 164 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and two sacks. His one career interception came at Missouri, close to his hometown of East St. Louis with friends and family in the stands.

“Not many safeties can play the second level down in the box and be physical but then have the ball skills to play on the top end and the third level,” Fisher said. “The safeties that go high, like [Johnson], you’ll see they’ll be coverage guys, and other guys are tackle guys, but he has the ability to do both.”

Jones can expect to hear his name called on the final day of the draft as a projected fifth-round pick, according to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com. He is ranked 138th in the draft, according to the site. ESPN ranks Jones as the 27th-best cornerback in the class.