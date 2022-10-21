Run defense point of emphasis for Texas A&M in upcoming two-game stretch

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said Monday that the Aggie defense doesn’t worry about statistics or its subsequent rankings. He and his teammates just go out and play.

That philosophy has produced a squad that ranks 14th in the nation in passing yards at 175.5 per game. But the red flag waving earnestly for attention is the A&M defense’s efforts against the run, especially as the Aggies travel to South Carolina to face running back MarShawn Lloyd. The redshirt sophomore ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards per at 5.79.

The Aggies also have Ole Miss on the horizon, and the Rebels rank third in the country in rushing yards per game behind the tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans, a former A&M recruit.

The Aggies are ranked 114th in the nation and 13th in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 189.5 yards per game. In the Aggies’ 24-20 loss to No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide rushed for 288 yards. Running back Jammer Gibbs had 154 yards on 21 carries followed by quarterback Jalen Milroe with 83 yards on 17 carries.

It was the most rushing yards the Aggies have given up since the 298 it ceded to LSU in 2016 and 1 more than the Crimson Tide gained that same season.

“Alabama was a good running team,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You’re playing against a phenomenal back, one of the best in the business.”

But even before the Aggies took on the Crimson Tide, they ranked 97th in the country in rushing defense and 12th in the SEC giving up 170.2 yards per game.

Youth is one aspect that Fisher cited when asked about the run defense deficiencies. Of A&M’s defensive linemen who have seen the most action this season, five are freshman and two are sophomores. Junior defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson has been limited due to injury, while junior Isaiah Raikes rounds out the two upperclassmen on the line.

“You’re young up front and different things,” Fisher said. “A lot of things ... it’s not physical. It’s mental. Two guys fit one gap, and all of a sudden there is a seam. That’s kind of the mistakes we’re making in the run game.”

According to SECStatCat.com, the Aggies rank 11th in the conference in defensive success rate at 51.16% during conference games this season. They also rank 10th in missed tackle percentage during run plays at 28.95%. Of the running plays the Aggies face, 31% go for 4 to 7 yards. The Aggies rank second to last in the conference, ahead of only South Carolina, in percentage of rushes allowed between 10-15 yards at 9.3%.

The Aggie have allowed 24 explosive rushing plays during the conference slate according to SECStatCat.com, which ranks 12th in the SEC.

Fisher said he has no issue with the physicality his defensive front has demonstrated. The main issue has been being in the right place at the right time.

Alabama issued a tough test for A&M’s defensive front, but as Johnson knows, the road doesn’t get any easier as the Aggies hit the second half of the season.

“We know we’re going to [face] some good backs,” Johnson said. “I know South Carolina has a good back, and Ole Miss the following week has three good backs. It’s a big emphasis on the defense right now to stop the run.”