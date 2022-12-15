Roofer Girl Rayne Knight tries to avoid basement finish on Prog Panel

Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight, the Roofer Girl, is having a rough season picking games on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel, though she remains optimistic.

Knight, who said she’d win “the damn thing” in August, has gradually sunk into last place. She’s five picks behind Wendy Flynn of the Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team, Jarrad McLeod of The Sleep Station and Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates heading into the final round of picks.

“This is NOT how I saw this going!” she said. “Well, neither was A&M football. Hopefully, I can regroup on this one.”

The odds are not good. If she went 15-5, which is always a good week, one of those ahead of her would have to go 9-11 for her to escape the cellar. It’s possible but not likely. Let’s just say that Messina Hof’s Paul Bonarrigo, who had the worst record in Prog history, is sending a 2017 vintage bottle to Rayne from his last-place run.

At the top of the panel, Prentiss Madison of Madison Metals has a one-pick lead on Texas A&M marketing and communications’ Rob Clark, Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt and Chef Tai Lee. The down-to-the wire battle is a far cry from last season when Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney won going away despite a 9-11 finish picking the high school state championship games and bowl games.

Odds are this will be the third straight year a guest picker has won, unless Rob, a former champ while he was The Eagle’s managing editor, pulls out a second title. Bryan police chief Eric Buske tied SportsTalk host Chip Howard for the 2020 title. You have to go back to 2019 for when one of the so-called experts won an outright title with Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre grabbing her second crown.

Surprisingly, other than Rob, Mr. Tuggles has the best chance of preventing a guest picker from winning. Mr. Tuggles is three picks off the lead in what’s been a record-setting season by a four-legged panelist, but he’s only three picks ahead of the second row. The dog has never finished on the top row and only occasionally made the second row, typically finishing on one of its last two spots.

Upsets have fueled Mr. Tuggles’ good showing and denied Chip any chance at adding to his record nine titles.

“I’ve never lost to the dog, and I haven’t lost to Mr. Tuggles, either,” Chip said.

Crystal flirted with possibly winning a third title but has slipped back into a sixth-place tie with yours truly.

“At the pace I am deteriorating, I sure hope I simply stay on the top row after all these bowl picks!” Crystal said. “And I really hope Chip falls to the bottom.”

Rodney was just thankful for the chance to join the panel, even if it meant opening himself up to public criticism.

“Couldn’t tell you the number of people I have run into over this season that said they were keeping up with the picks every week,” Rodney said. “If I had known so many people were keeping up with them, I might have had second thoughts about sharing my picks in public.”

We should have made him the Swami for our Halloween edition.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.