 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robinson named to Lombardi Award watch list

  • 0

HOUSTON — Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award preseason watch list Monday, the Rotary Club of Houston announced. 

The award is given annually to the offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL hall of famer Vince Lombardi.

Others on the watch list from Southeastern Conference and Texas schools were UTEP's Praise Amaewhule, Alabama's Will Anderson, Georgia's Brock Bowers, Ole Miss' Nick Broeker, Georgia's Jalen Carter, SMU's Elijah Chatman, North Texas' KD Davis, Baylor's Connor Galvin, LSU's Ali Gaye, Auburn's Derick Hall, UTSA's Ahofitu Maka, Texas' DeMarvion Overshown, Houston's Patrick Paul, Arkansas' Bumper Pool, Georgia's Nolan Smith, Alabama's Henry To'oTo'o and Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

We Ain't Done Yet.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert