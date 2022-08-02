Robinson named to Lombardi Award watch list

HOUSTON — Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Rotary Lombardi Award preseason watch list Monday, the Rotary Club of Houston announced.

The award is given annually to the offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL hall of famer Vince Lombardi.

Others on the watch list from Southeastern Conference and Texas schools were UTEP's Praise Amaewhule, Alabama's Will Anderson, Georgia's Brock Bowers, Ole Miss' Nick Broeker, Georgia's Jalen Carter, SMU's Elijah Chatman, North Texas' KD Davis, Baylor's Connor Galvin, LSU's Ali Gaye, Auburn's Derick Hall, UTSA's Ahofitu Maka, Texas' DeMarvion Overshown, Houston's Patrick Paul, Arkansas' Bumper Pool, Georgia's Nolan Smith, Alabama's Henry To'oTo'o and Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence.