Robert Cessna's preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team

Here are the preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team:

QUARTERBACKS: B

The good: The competition is keen. Junior transfer Max Johnson played in 18 games for LSU, starting 14. Haynes King is fully recovered from a fractured ankle, ready to extend plays and remind fans of Johnny Manziel. Talented, confident Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit, is the program’s quarterback of the future.

The bad: LSU went 9-9 with Johnson under center, and King has been a starter for less than five quarters.

Bottom line: A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher needs to choose wisely. It was only a two-man race last year, and the loser, Zach Calzada, started 10 games and still transferred.

RUNNING BACKS: A-

The good: Devon Achane has the skills to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. He has world-class speed but also runs tough between the tackles. He can be a huge playmaker in the passing game too — teams can’t cover him with a linebacker.

The bad: Junior Earnest Crownover, sophomore Amari Daniels and redshirt freshman LJ Johnson Jr. combined for just 17 carries for 39 yards in Southeastern Conference play last year.

Bottom line: Achane needs to stay healthy, but wide receiver Ainias Smith is always a possibility to take some carries.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B

The good: The depth is exceptional. There are about eight players who could start led by junior guard Layden Robinson, a potential All-American.

The bad: Robinson, sophomore center Bryce Foster and tackle Reuben Fatheree are the veterans, but they’ve combined for only 31 career starts. A&M has to replace Kenyon Green, a first-round NFL pick.

Bottom line: In last year’s four losses and the Alabama game, A&M rushed for only 572 yards on 139 carries (4.1 average) despite having a pair of future NFL running backs and one of the nation’s best offensive linemen. This group has to be better against top competition.

RECEIVING CORPS: C+

The good: True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart has been good enough in practice to possibly take some of the pressure off senior wide receiver Ainias Smith, who was held to less than 50 yards receiving in nine games last year.

The bad: Senior Jalen Preston, junior Chase Lane and sophomore Moose Muhammad III have had their moments but need to be more consistent. Senior tight end Max Wright is the best of a deep group, but none have the skills of departed Jalen Wydermyer, who had 40 receptions for 515 yards in what was considered a bad year.

Bottom line: The unit has to get much better if the Aggies are going to be effective throwing deep.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B

The good: Five-star recruits Walter Nolen, Lebbeus Overton and Shemar Stewart are talented enough to contribute from the get-go, but guys who have waited their turn including juniors McKinnley Jackson and Isaiah Raikes and sophomore Shemar Turner are ready to become starters.

The bad: DeMarvin Leal, Micheal Clemons, Jayden Peevy and Tyree Johnson combined for 38.5 tackles for loss last season. All four are gone, and that’s a lot of production to replace.

Bottom line: This unit loaded with talent is a litmus test for A&M’s recruiting and development. A&M needs to plug in first-time starters and not miss a beat from last year’s group, which is what Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State do.

LINEBACKERS: C+

The good: Sophomore Edgerrin Cooper has all the tools to be a game-changer. He just needs more experience.

The bad: It was a big relief for A&M that all the charges were dropped in Smith’s arrest, but overlooked was senior backup linebacker Chris Russell Jr.’s part in it. It also wasn’t his first arrest. You want a guy you’re counting on to have better judgement.

Bottom line: There’s a lot of ifs with this position — if Cooper develops, if Andre White Jr. can step up in his senior year, if Russell is reliable and if a couple freshmen can contribute, the unit will be a strength.

SECONDARY: B

The good: Junior nickelback Antonio Johnson is a preseason All-American, and senior safety Demani Richardson is not far behind. Junior Jaylon Jones and sophomore Tyreek Chappell also are returning starters at cornerback. One or two freshmen will play complementary roles.

The bad: Injuries hampered the unit last year as opponents made play after play in the passing game in the four games A&M lost. Opponents completed 99 of 149 passes for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions for a whopping rating of 152.50 in those four games. And Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was 28-of-48 passing for 369 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in a game the Aggies won.

Bottom line: The unit is deep and talented.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A-

The good: Punt returner Smith and kick returner Achane are a solid 1-2 punch. Punter Nik Constantinou has a chance to be the best in the nation.

The bad: Steady, record-setting place-kicker Seth Small is gone. Strong-legged Caden Davis is back and hit from 76 yards in practice, but he’s missed his only collegiate field goal attempt. It was from less than half that distance — 37 yards.

Bottom line: A&M might not lose special teams if Davis can take his game from the Coolidge Practice Fields to Kyle Field.

COACHING: B+

The good: Fisher and his staff signed the highest ranked recruiting class in the history of the sport. A&M replaced defensive coordinator Mike Elko with D.J. Durkin, a home-run hire. He could be better than Elko considering he was good enough to get a head coaching job six years earlier. That didn’t work out, but his ability to run a defense remains top-notch. Fisher also added another former head coach in Steve Addazio, who will be the best offensive line coach in Fisher’s time at A&M.

The bad: A&M somehow managed to end an eight-game losing streak to Alabama and still finish the season unranked. Head coaches making $9 million a year have to finish better than 26th.

Bottom line: Fisher shuffling the responsibilities of his offensive assistants was a head scratcher. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. Offense is his forte, but it wasn’t last year as A&M ranked 83rd in third-down conversions and 99th in passing efficiency. Maybe he should have done the shuffling last year.

OVERALL: B

The good: For the second straight year A&M is ranked sixth to enter the season.

The bad: The team has only nine scholarship seniors with possibly only three in the starting lineup for the season opener. That’s somewhat unheard of for a Power Five conference team.

Bottom line: The future continues to look bright, but such was the case last year in August. It’s time to start producing.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.