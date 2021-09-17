Robert Cessna's pick: Time for Aggies to find their 2021 groove

CESSNA'S PICK

It’s not much different than last season, when A&M slept-walked through a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt then lost to Alabama to open 2020. The difference is few thought the Aggies could make the College Football Playoff last year. A&M got its act together at this time last season and just missed the CFP. The Aggies will make the cut this year if they get things rolling again starting Saturday, but it has to start now.