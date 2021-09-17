 Skip to main content
Robert Cessna's pick: Time for Aggies to find their 2021 groove
Robert Cessna's pick: Time for Aggies to find their 2021 groove

Texas A M Colorado Football

Texas A&M's Tyree Johnson (3) and DeMarvin Leal (8) and the rest of the Aggie defense held things together in time for the offense to score the winning touchdown in last week's 10-7 victory over Colorado.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CESSNA'S PICK

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team has won two straight games, but it’s not made a strong case for becoming a national championship contender. If anything, the Aggies’ stock has fallen.

It’s not much different than last season, when A&M slept-walked through a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt then lost to Alabama to open 2020. The difference is few thought the Aggies could make the College Football Playoff last year. A&M got its act together at this time last season and just missed the CFP. The Aggies will make the cut this year if they get things rolling again starting Saturday, but it has to start now.

TEXAS A&M 42, NEW MEXICO 7

-- ROBERT CESSNA

The Eagle sports crew breaks down the key storylines of the Texas A&M-New Mexico football game with Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal.
