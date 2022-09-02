 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Cessna's pick: Aggies in a landslide

Texas A&M is loaded with outstanding underclassmen who might make mistakes in a season opener, but they will be too talented for a former FCS team that has to replace too many key personnel.

Texas A&M 52

SHSU 10

