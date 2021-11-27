Robert Cessna's grades from the Aggies' 27-24 loss to the Tigers

What went wrong: Muhammad III also had a minus 3-yard return with A&M also committing a personal foul on the play for blocking out of bounds, forcing the Aggies to start the drive at their own 9.

Bottom line: Constantinou put A&M in position to win, but LSU overcame his punting prowess.

COACHING: C

What went right: Achane was a big addition to a depleted wide receiver unit, and LSU had a devil of a time matching up with him. A&M’s relentless defensive pressure generated six sacks.

What went wrong: A&M wasn’t able to run out the final two minutes of the first half and allowed LSU to score a touchdown just before halftime. The Aggies couldn’t convert a third-and-2 late, giving LSU a chance to win. A&M converted just 3 of 14 third downs.

Bottom line: The sacks were impressive, but LSU won with big plays via touchdown passes of 28, 45 and 61 yards.

OVERALL: C

What went right: A&M regrouped in the second half and put itself in position to win.

What went wrong: Little mistakes added up to a big, bad loss.

Bottom line: A&M battled back for what would have been a most satisfying victory but instead remains winless at Tiger Stadium since joining the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies finished the season 4-4 in league play.

