Robert Cessna: Style points elude Texas A&M football team, but not victory

Calzada struggled mightily through three quarters. The game looked too fast for him as he threw behind, over and short of receivers, almost suffering an interception a couple of times. He didn’t get much help from those around him until the last two drives of the game. Luckily for the misfiring offense, the defense got its act together just before the halftime and stifled Colorado in the second half.

“There’s going to be games like this. You got to pull them out,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “You got to be able to be able find a way, and that’s one thing this team has done and one thing ... the organization keeps learning how to do.”

The victory was A&M’s 10th straight, the second-longest winning streak in the country behind Alabama. But it also fit in with a theme the Aggies created that likely kept them out of last season’s College Football Playoff as they finished fifth in the final poll behind Notre Dame. The Aggies closed the regular season by winning seven straight but often weren’t impressive. The players have talked about being more dominating and earning so-called “style points,” but they were reminded Saturday you have to first win, even if it’s ugly.