Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

OFFENSE: C

• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 192 yards and didn’t throw an interception for the first time in seven starts. A&M rushed for 217 yards, averaging 6.2 yards a carry, and Caleb Chapman had a 49-yard reception for the team’s longest pass since the opener.

• What went wrong: A&M dropped too many passes and converted just 3 of 13 third downs, missing on its first eight tries.

• Bottom line: Settling for field-goal tries five times is unacceptable, especially considering A&M had first-and-goal from the Auburn 5-yard line and again from the 4 on two of those kick attempts.

DEFENSE: A+

• What went right: A&M forced two turnovers, sacked Auburn’s Bo Nix four times and scored the game’s only touchdown as defensive end Micheal Clemons rumbled into the end zone on a 24-yard fumble recovery.

• What went wrong: Auburn converted a third-and-9 by outnumbering the defense with a bunched wide receiver formation. That led to Auburn’s lone score.