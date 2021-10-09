Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

OFFENSE: A
• What went right: Texas A&M redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada had the game of his life, and he began it by completing his first 10 passes. A revamped offensive line with a pair of true freshmen got the better of Alabama’s defensive line for most of the game.
• What went wrong: A&M couldn’t get anything going for much of the second half, putting too much pressure on the defense.
• Bottom line: With the game on the line, Calzada and the offense came through with a game-tying touchdown drive, then topped it with the game-winning drive for a field goal.
DEFENSE: A
• What went right: A&M brought constant pressure, something it didn’t do last week while getting shredded for 408 yards passing and three touchdowns by Mississippi State. A&M was at its best in the red zone, making Alabama settle for three field goals.
• What went wrong: A busted assignment gave Alabama an easy 20-yard touchdown pass. The Aggies looked tired on Alabama’s go-ahead touchdown drive.
• Bottom line: The unit came up big time, especially with key players out in the secondary with injuries.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
• What went right: Devon Achane’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Aggies a much-needed shot in the arm.
• What went wrong: Alabama’s blocked punt for a touchdown could have proved to be costly. A&M also had a kickoff go out of bounds and committed a motion penalty in punt formation followed by a punt of 33 yards.
• Bottom line: Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal that gave A&M a victory it’ll never forget and one few saw coming.
COACHING: A
• What went right: A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who calls the plays on offense, was on fire in the first half and for A&M’s last two possessions. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko kept dialing up the pressure, and his unit responded by playing with confidence.
• What went wrong: A&M twice was called for delay of game penalties as it got its signals crossed.
• Bottom line: The Aggies entered the game as 18-point underdogs yet for most of the game played like they were the favorites.
OVERALL: A
• What went right: A&M started and ended the game as the much better team. There were some hiccups, but the team never lost focus.