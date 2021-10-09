Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

• What went right: Devon Achane’s 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Aggies a much-needed shot in the arm.

• What went wrong: Alabama’s blocked punt for a touchdown could have proved to be costly. A&M also had a kickoff go out of bounds and committed a motion penalty in punt formation followed by a punt of 33 yards.

• Bottom line: Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal that gave A&M a victory it’ll never forget and one few saw coming.

COACHING: A

• What went right: A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who calls the plays on offense, was on fire in the first half and for A&M’s last two possessions. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko kept dialing up the pressure, and his unit responded by playing with confidence.

• What went wrong: A&M twice was called for delay of game penalties as it got its signals crossed.

• Bottom line: The Aggies entered the game as 18-point underdogs yet for most of the game played like they were the favorites.

OVERALL: A