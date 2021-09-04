Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

What went wrong: A&M didn’t make Kent State pay for a botched kickoff that went out of bounds on the Golden Flashes’ 46, going three-and-out. A holding penalty by Andrew White Jr., wiped out most of a nice 16-yard return by Ainias Smith who later was called for a muffed punt that replays show he probably didn’t touch.

Bottom line: Small hit a pair of field goals; A&M never punted; and when Kent State had chances to add points on its last two possessions it missed field goals.

COACHING: B

What went right: King got off to a great start, showing why he won the starting job, showing great pocket presence and extending plays with his legs. He made plenty of mistakes, but he is exciting and did so many good things.

What went wrong: A&M looked like a world beater on its first possession before the offense basically lost its way for the first of the half.

Bottom line: A&M played a much better second half. A year ago, the Aggies struggled for four quarters in the season opener against Vanderbilt.

OVERALL: B