Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

OFFENSE: B
What went right: Texas A&M had balance, rushing for 303 yards and passing for 292. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane were a solid 1-2 punch, each going over 100 yards. Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King passed for 292 yards and two touchdowns.
What went wrong: A&M had five turnovers (four on offense) and couldn’t convert on fourth-and-inches. The revamped offensive line had a couple holding penalties.
Bottom line: Kent State never stopped A&M. The Aggies stopped themselves.
DEFENSE: B
What went right: A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr., came up with a much-needed interception in the end zone in the final 30 seconds of the first half and later put a charge in the team with an 85-yard interception return in the third quarter.
What went wrong: Kent State converted a third and 11 on its first drive that led to a field goal.
Bottom line: Kent State rushed for more than 200 yards, including a 38-yard run on third down that set up its lone touchdown.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
What went right: Seth Small hit a 49-yard field goal in the first quarter that looked bigger as the first half fizzled.
What went wrong: A&M didn’t make Kent State pay for a botched kickoff that went out of bounds on the Golden Flashes’ 46, going three-and-out. A holding penalty by Andrew White Jr., wiped out most of a nice 16-yard return by Ainias Smith who later was called for a muffed punt that replays show he probably didn’t touch.
Bottom line: Small hit a pair of field goals; A&M never punted; and when Kent State had chances to add points on its last two possessions it missed field goals.
COACHING: B
What went right: King got off to a great start, showing why he won the starting job, showing great pocket presence and extending plays with his legs. He made plenty of mistakes, but he is exciting and did so many good things.
What went wrong: A&M looked like a world beater on its first possession before the offense basically lost its way for the first of the half.
Bottom line: A&M played a much better second half. A year ago, the Aggies struggled for four quarters in the season opener against Vanderbilt.
OVERALL: B
What went right: A&M got significantly better in the second half capped by getting a charge out of Kent State not only by not scoring on back-to-back trips in the red zone, but missed field goals.