Robert Cessna grades the Aggies

OFFENSE: D

• What went right: The fifth-ranked Texas A&M football team closed Saturday’s 10-7 win over Colorado with two quality drives, gaining 168 yards after struggling mightily for just 120 yards.

• What went wrong: A&M rushed for only 97 yards, and its receivers had trouble getting separation. Colorado was able to get pressure on the quarterback with basically a four-man rush for the first three quarters.

• Bottom line: Backup quarterback Zach Calzada came up big on the final two drives. He avoided pressure and threw a perfect touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller. It was sweet satisfaction for the sophomore, who fumbled at the mouth of the goal line on the previous possession for the unit’s only turnover.

DEFENSE: A-

• What went right: In retrospect, A&M’s fourth-down stop in the first half that prevented Colorado from extending its 7-0 lead probably won the game.

• What went wrong: The Aggies missed tackles early, and it looked like they hadn’t seen a dual-threat quarterback in forever as Colorado’s Brendon Lewis gained 67 yards on his first seven carries.