Robert Cessna grades the Aggies: Offensive line pulls down Aggies' grades against Lobos

Here’s how Robert Cessna graded Texas A&M’s performance against New Mexico:

OFFENSE: C

What went right: Two touchdowns in four plays put the seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team in total control Saturday against New Mexico. Zach Calzada looked comfortable early, completing 5 of 7 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns to open the game.

What went wrong: A&M didn’t put away New Mexico when it had the chance, punting twice after taking a 14-0 lead. A&M reached the Lobo 26-yard line on its second possession but lost 5 yards on a run and took a 9-yard sack. A&M averaged only 2.5 yards rushing on its first 19 carries and didn’t run the ball with consistency until wearing down the Lobos.

Bottom line: The unit has concerns, starting with a line that on Saturday missed right guard Layden Robinson, the team’s best lineman last week. A&M’s line lost way too many one-on-one battles against a team picked to finish last in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain Division. Calzada also threw an interception and was sacked three times, and the receivers had three or four drops.

DEFENSE: A