Robert Cessna grades the Aggies: Mississippi State 26, Texas A&M 22

• What went right: Achane had a 31-yard kickoff return and Ainias Smith a 19-yard punt return. Nik Constantinou averaged 53 yards on three punts, two inside Mississippi State’s 20-yard line.

• What went wrong: Antonio Doyle Jr. drew a block in the back penalty, and Demani Richardson drew another 5-yard penalty on a punt.

• Bottom line: Seth Small was money kicking 3 of 3 field goals, while Mississippi State missed 2 of 3.

COACHING: D

• What went right: A&M didn’t abandon the run, getting 56 yards on eight carries in the third quarter after having minus 8 yards on 11 carries in the second quarter. The offensive line showed improvement with right guard Layden Robinson back after missing two games.

• What went wrong: The Aggies wasted two timeouts, taking one on third-and-4 at the Mississippi State 10 in the second quarter and another before attempting a two-point conversion in the third. Calzada got sacked after that first timeout, and the Aggies failed to convert after the second.