Robert Cessna grades the Aggies: Mississippi State 26, Texas A&M 22

OFFENSE: D
• What went right: Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane ran hard, combining for 169 yards. They got a lot of those yards on their own.
• What went wrong: The Aggies couldn’t finish drives, settling for three field goals. The interception on the second play gave Mississippi State confidence that it was able to build on.
• Bottom line: A&M quarterback Zach Calzada had a potential season-changing 25-yard touchdown run, but that was the offense’s highlight. He threw for only 135 yards on 12-of-20 passing, and that’s not enough.
DEFENSE: D
• What went right: A&M forced Mississippi State to settle for a field goal instead of taking an early 7-0 lead. A sack by DeMarvin Leal contributed to Mississippi State missing a 49-yard field goal with 8:07 left, giving A&M a chance to win the game.
• What went wrong: A&M couldn’t get enough pressure on Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, who completed 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns.
• Bottom line: A&M needed to force a turnover but never did.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B+
• What went right: Achane had a 31-yard kickoff return and Ainias Smith a 19-yard punt return. Nik Constantinou averaged 53 yards on three punts, two inside Mississippi State’s 20-yard line.
• What went wrong: Antonio Doyle Jr. drew a block in the back penalty, and Demani Richardson drew another 5-yard penalty on a punt.
• Bottom line: Seth Small was money kicking 3 of 3 field goals, while Mississippi State missed 2 of 3.
COACHING: D
• What went right: A&M didn’t abandon the run, getting 56 yards on eight carries in the third quarter after having minus 8 yards on 11 carries in the second quarter. The offensive line showed improvement with right guard Layden Robinson back after missing two games.
• What went wrong: The Aggies wasted two timeouts, taking one on third-and-4 at the Mississippi State 10 in the second quarter and another before attempting a two-point conversion in the third. Calzada got sacked after that first timeout, and the Aggies failed to convert after the second.
• Bottom line: Whether A&M’s defense opted to drop eight in coverage or bring extra pressure, Mississippi State seemed to have the answers when it mattered most.
OVERALL: D
• What went right: A&M was in position to win the game with its last two possessions.
• What went wrong: Mississippi State made the plays that mattered most. Just when it looked like the 12th Man would help will the Aggies to victory, the Bulldogs regrouped and won a huge game on the road despite missing two field goals.
• Bottom line: The sack of Calzada for a safety sealed the loss and it also might have sacked the season. A&M likely will be unranked for next week’s game against Alabama that seemingly was a potential top five matchup not that long ago. That’s somewhat hard to believe.
