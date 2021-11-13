 Skip to main content
Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' 29-19 loss at Ole Miss
1 comment

Robert Cessna mug

OFFENSE: F

What went right: Texas A&M’s Devon Achane rushed for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 24-yard score that was the offense’s first TD in eight quarters.

What went wrong: Ole Miss turned two interceptions by Zach Calzada into touchdowns, but what hurt most was A&M not establishing the line of scrimmage. The Aggies rushed for only 43 yards in the first half, averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

Bottom line: A&M picked up a first down on its second play but had only four more first downs the rest of the first half as Ole Miss took a 15-0 lead.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics.

DEFENSE: C

What went right: A pair of fourth-down stops and a turnover forced by the defense gave A&M a chance to win.

What went wrong: Ole Miss’ offensive line, which lost its best lineman three games ago, took the fight to A&M early by rushing for 192 yards in the first half, averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 33 attempts.

Bottom line: A&M didn’t have the best defense on the field.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

What went right: Nik Constantinou put four of his six punts inside Ole Miss’ 20-yard line.

What went wrong: A&M couldn’t come up with an onside kick, and Ainias Smith muffed a punt, losing 8 yards.

Bottom line: Seth Small hit field goals from 30 and 43 yards in another solid-if-lackluster performance by A&M’s special teams.

COACHING: D

What went right: A&M had significant improvement on both sides of the ball in the second half.

What went wrong: The Aggies succumbed to the early game pressure of a night road game in the Southeastern Conference, falling behind early and failing to catch up.

Bottom line: Ole Miss took the fight to A&M from the get-go, and the Aggies had no answers for the first 30 minutes and not enough of them for the second 30.

OVERALL: D

What went right: A&M had a chance to win after a horrible start.

What went wrong: A&M couldn’t dial up a game-changing play. After pulling within 15-10 and having the defense make a big stop, the Aggies couldn’t convert second-and-1 or third-and-1. A&M’s special teams came up with a key stop of a fake field goal, and the offense drove to the Ole Miss 10, but instead of taking the lead, A&M settled for a field goal. That was as close the Aggies would get.

Bottom line: Ole Miss was the better team.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

