Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' 29-19 loss at Ole Miss

What went wrong: A&M couldn’t come up with an onside kick, and Ainias Smith muffed a punt, losing 8 yards.

Bottom line: Seth Small hit field goals from 30 and 43 yards in another solid-if-lackluster performance by A&M’s special teams.

COACHING: D

What went right: A&M had significant improvement on both sides of the ball in the second half.

What went wrong: The Aggies succumbed to the early game pressure of a night road game in the Southeastern Conference, falling behind early and failing to catch up.

Bottom line: Ole Miss took the fight to A&M from the get-go, and the Aggies had no answers for the first 30 minutes and not enough of them for the second 30.

OVERALL: D

What went right: A&M had a chance to win after a horrible start.