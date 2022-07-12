Richardson, Robinson, Smith to represent Texas A&M at SEC Media Days

Safety Demani Richardson, wide receiver Ainias Smith and offensive lineman Layden Robinson will be Texas A&M's player representatives at SEC Media Days in Atlanta next week.

The three upperclassmen will accompany Jimbo Fisher to the preseason event next Thursday. The Aggies will take the stage on Thursday, the final day of SEC Media Days, alongside Auburn and Tennessee.

Smith started all 12 games for A&M last season at wide receiver and served as a team captain. He led the Aggies with 47 receptions and six touchdowns and ranked second with 509 receiving yards.

Richardson started in all 12 games as a junior last year and was third on the team with 65 tackles. Robinson started in 10 games at right guard as a sophomore in 2021 and was named to the AP All-SEC second team.