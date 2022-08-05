Retired Texas A&M assistant AD Cathy Capps to enter school's Hall of Honor

Cathy Capps, the recently retired Texas A&M assistant athletics director and executive director of the A&M Lettermen’s Association, has been named the school’s 2022 Hall of Honor recipient.

A&M’s Hall of Honor recognizes individuals who have impacted the school in contributions and support of the athletics programs.

“Cathy is a true testament of the Spirit of Aggieland,” A&M and National Football Foundation Hall of Famer Dat Nguyen said in a school release. “Her genuine smile, friendliness and humility are just a few of her many attributes. She has a God-given ability to make everyone feel like you are the most special person in Aggieland and you are her best friend and that includes all Aggie lettermen and coaches.”

Capps has helped get former players back to campus to be honored during games as well as honorary captains at various events. She started the Aggie Legends event at halftime of the spring football game in order for those former players to have another chance to perform and be recognized at Kyle Field.

“I can’t thank Cathy enough,” former A&M and NFL football player Dante Hall said. “She kept me included in the Aggie family even after my playing days were finished. Without her, I don’t think I would have come back and finished my degree at Texas A&M.”

Capps is a class of 1985 A&M graduate who began working for the school’s athletics department in 1997. She is a member of the National Letterwinners Association’s executive committee and has served the past few years on the Aggie Commitment Leadership group, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion issues in athletics.

She also has volunteered the past 26 years as the advisor for one of the oldest female student organizations at A&M, the baseball Diamond Darlings and has served as an advisor to Aggie Team 12, a student organization that supports Aggie athletics and the Lettermen’s Association. She co-authored the book What It Means to Be An Aggie with Rusty Burson.

Capps retired from A&M this spring but will continue to work in the community with the City of Bryan. She grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, then attended A&M Consolidated before attending A&M.

Capps will be honored at the 44th annual Burgess Banquet on Sept. 2. For tickets, visit aggielettermen.org/burgessbanquet online.