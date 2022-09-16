Reports: Texas A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King on Saturday

Texas A&M junior transfer Max Johnson will replace sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Miami, according to multiple reports.

Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Johnson, who transferred from LSU after last season, passed for 2,815 yards in 12 starts with the Tigers in 2021. He had 300-yard games against UCLA, Central Michigan, Auburn, Louisiana-Monroe and A&M. He completed 225 of 373 passes (60.3%) with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions, never throwing more than one interception in a game. Johnson had minus 41 yards rushing on 78 carries, losing 214 yards in sacks.

Johnson led LSU to a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over A&M in the regular-season finale last year. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Johnson appeared in six games as a freshman, starting two. He completed 88 of 150 passes for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception.

King was named the starting quarterback last year, beating out Zach Calzada. King led A&M to a 41-10 victory over Kent State in the 2021 season opener but suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the next game. Calzada started the remaining 10 games but opted to transfer to Auburn after the season as the Aggies struggled to an 8-4 record.

King beat out Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit from Cypress Bridgeland, for the starting job this season, but he struggled in A&M’s first two games.

King threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State in the opener but also threw two interceptions. In last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State, he threw for 97 yards by completing 13 of 20 passes with the longest completion covering 19 yards.

In mop-up duty against Sam Houston, Johnson completed 3 of 4 passes for 23 yards. He added an 11-yard run. Johnson’s younger brother, Jake, is a true freshman tight end for A&M. Max Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Max Johnson is also the nephew of Mark Richt, who was head coach at Georgia (2001-15) and Miami (2016-18).