Reports: Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas A&M sophomore starting quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal and won’t play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest, according to multiple reports.
Calzada started the last 10 games of the regular season after redshirt freshman Haynes King broke his right ankle in the first quarter against Colorado.
What a ride 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ydRnuM2e8e— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021
I have THE MOST love for Texas A&M, my coach’s, teammates, and anybody who has been a part of this process. From the bottom of my heart…Thank you to the 12th man🖤 pic.twitter.com/vZ4QnMGv84— Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021
Blake Bost, a freshman walk-on from Port Neches-Groves, has been Calzada’s backup. Bost has played in five games, completing 2 of 7 passes for 18 yards with an interception.
TexAgs.com, The Athletic and 247sports.com reported that Calzada had entered the portal with 247sports.com, citing sources.
Calzada has thrown for 2,185 yards with 17 TDs and nine interceptions. He has completed 184 of 327. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said during a Gator Bowl teleconference on Dec. 5 that King was not likely to play in the bowl game.
Calzada’s best game was leading the Aggies to a 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama on the heels of back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Calzada completed 21 of 31 for 285 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.