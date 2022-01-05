Reports: Texas A&M hires Ole Miss' DJ Durkin as defensive coordinator

Texas A&M has hired Ole Miss’ D.J. Durkin to replace defensive coordinator Mike Elko, according to several reports.

Durkin spent the last two seasons with the Rebels as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He also was defensive coordinator at Florida (2013-14) and Michigan (2015). He is considered one of the nation’s best recruiters. He was Rivals’ recruiter of the year in 2012 while at Florida. He has helped sign eight top 25 classes, including five in the top 10, according to his biography on the Ole Miss website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Durkin was head coach at Maryland from 2016-18, going 10-15. He went 6-7 in his first season, doubling the number of victories from the previous season. He also signed back-to-back recruiting classes that ranked in the top 30 for the first time in school history. But he was fired without cause following the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair who suffered a heatstroke.