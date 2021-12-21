Reports: Texas A&M halts Gator Bowl workouts because of COVID-19

Texas A&M has stopped practice for the Gator Bowl and shutdown operations within the program because of positive COVID-19 cases, but the Dec. 31 bowl game is still on, according to reports.

TexAgs.com first reported today that A&M has stopped workouts since Saturday, citing sources, and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity confirmed it to The Florida Times-Union, but said the game “is still a go.”

TexAgs.com reported that an outbreak hit “mainly vaccinated athletes,” and multiple position groups had been hit “particularly hard.” The team is still con-ducting meetings virtually.

TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci reported that A&M was scheduled to practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before breaking for Christmas and reconvening in Florida.

The Aggies are scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville on Dec. 26. Wake Forest is scheduled to report on Dec. 27.