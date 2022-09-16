Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King

Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday.

Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Liucci reported.

Johnson, the transfer from LSU, passed for 2,815 yards last season in 12 starts with the Tigers. Johnson completed 225 of 373 passes (60.3%) with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He had minus 41 yards rushing on 78 carries. He gained 173 yards rushing but lost 214 in sacks.

Johnson led LSU to a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over A&M in the regular-season finale. Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the win.

Johnson appeared in six games as a freshman, starting two. He completed 88 of 150 passes for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 119 yards and two scores.

King was named the starting quarterback last year, beating out Zach Calzada. King beat Kent State 41-10 in the 2021 season opener, but had a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the second game. Calzada started the remaining 10 games, but opted to transfer to Auburn after the season.

King beat out Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit from Cypress Bridgeland, for the job this season, but has struggled in two games.

He threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston in the opener, but also threw two interceptions. King in last week’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State threw for 97 yards by completing 13 of 20 with the longest completion 19 yards. He added 23 yards rushing on eight carries.