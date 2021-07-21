Report: Texas and Oklahoma inquire about joining the SEC

Bjork said the shifts college athletics is currently experiencing — whether it be name, image and likeness or a 12-team College Football Playoff — create an environment for this kind of speculation. His top priority is protecting Texas A&M, he said.

“We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas,” Bjork said. “There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12 to be standalone and to have our new identify. That’s our feeling.”

Bjork said he was unaware of any language in Texas A&M's deal with the SEC that would prohibit the league from adding another team from the state.

A&M has not played football against Texas since 2011, the last season the Aggies were in the Big 12.

When asked about the report that Oklahoma and Texas would want to join the SEC, head coach Jimbo Fisher said, “I bet they would.”

“I’m just worried about A&M,” he continued. “We’ve got the greatest league in ball. The choices they make and what they do, I don’t know. I don’t know how I feel about it. I’m just worried about A&M.”

