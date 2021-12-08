 Skip to main content
Report: Texas A&M's Schmidt returning to Oklahoma under Venables
Report: Texas A&M's Schmidt returning to Oklahoma under Venables

SCHMIDT

Texas A&M strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt, who was lured away from Oklahoma four years ago by head football coach Jimbo Fisher, is headed back to the Sooners.

Schmidt and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby have agreed to join the staff of newly hired Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables, reported Oklahoma City’s KWTV-News 9’s Lee Benson on Tuesday night, citing sources.

Schmidt worked at OU from 1999-2017. Venables, who was defensive coordinator at Clemson since 2012, was at OU from 1999-2011.

Schmidt’s title at A&M was director of athletic performance. He was hired at $575,000 per year, which at the time placed him in the top 10 in the country among strength and conditioning coaches, according to USA Today.

