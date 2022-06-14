Report: Texas A&M wanted Nick Saban disciplined for accusations

Texas A&M wanted significant action taken against Alabama football coach Nick Saban for his comments last month about Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher and his program concerning name, image and likeness.

A&M president M. Katherine Banks and athletics director Ross Bjork sent an email to Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey seeking a fine and possible suspension of Saban, according to On3.com.

“We write to express Texas A&M University’s disappointment and outrage at the recent statements made by Alabama University (sic) Head Football Coach Nick Saban that ‘A&M bought every player on their team-made a deal for Name, Image, Likeness,’’’ stated the email, according to On3.com, which received it via an open records request.

“Coach Saban’s statement was a blatant violation of SEC bylaws regarding sportsmanship. More significantly, without citing any facts to support his statement, Coach Saban is accusing every, single player in Texas A&M’s recruiting class and current football team of violating NCAA NIL guidelines and Texas state law.

"Coach Saban’s statement is false, beneath the dignity of the SEC, and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football as a whole and especially within the SEC. We expect the league to take strong, public action against Coach Saban and the University of Alabama to demonstrate that such unprofessionalism and disrespect for Texas A&M’s student-athletes, coaches, and the university as a whole, will not be tolerated. A public apology from Coach Saban to Coach Fisher, Aggie Football, and Texas A&M University is a good starting point, but the league should also consider monetary and participation penalties against Coach Saban.”

Saban last month while speaking to businessmen in Birmingham, Alabama, to promote the World Games, said that A&M paid for every playing in its record-setting No. 1 recruiting class. Alabama, which had the second-best class, “didn’t buy one player,” Saban said.

Saban added that Jackson State paid a million dollars to sign a player and Miami donor John Ruiz has funded NIL deals for numerous Hurricanes athletes.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders fired back that Saban lied and on the next day at a hastily assembled press conference Fisher called Saban a “narcissist” and that his accusations were despicable and that “some people think they’re God. When you walk on water, I guess it don’t matter.”

Fisher said he was done with Saban. Saban later offered a retraction, saying “I should have never singled anyone out.”

Fisher since when asked about the spat has said he’s moving on.

Saban and Fisher were both reprimanded by the SEC office.

On3.com reported that Fisher and Bjork spoke to SEC commissioner Sankey the morning after Saban’s comments and Sankey cautioned Fisher that comments at his press conference shouldn’t violate SEC sportsmanship policies.