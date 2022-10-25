Report: Texas A&M suspends a trio of freshmen

Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended defensive back Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams, according to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci.

An A&M spokesman said Tuesday morning he was checking into the report about the trio of freshmen who were part of an incoming class that was ranked the best in the nation.

Marshall, who made his third start in last week’s 30-24 loss at South Carolina, has 11 receptions for 108 yards. Harris, who has played in five games, has 14 tackles. Williams played in the opener against Sam Houston State.

A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will play 15th-ranked Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Aggies, who have been hampered by injuries especially in the offensive line, have lost three straight in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M opened the season ranked sixth.