Report: Texas A&M football team will suspend 4 on Saturday for breaking team rules

Texas A&M freshman wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall, who combined for 14 receptions in the first two games, have been suspended for at least the first half of tonight’s game against 13th-ranked Miami at Kyle Field.

Stewart and Marshall along with defensive backs Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie were suspended for a violation of team rules, reported 247Sports.com.

Stewart, Marshall and Harris were five-star recruits and Bouie a four-star recruit in A&M’s incoming class that was ranked No. 1 in the country.

The players’ suspensions could be for a half or the game, 247Sports.com reported. TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci reported that the players broke curfew last night for the prime-time matchup on ESPN between the Hurricanes (2-0) and the 24th-ranked Aggies (1-1) who are trying to put behind a 17-14 loss to unranked Appalachian State that dropped the Aggies from No. 6 in the rankings.

Stewart has 10 catches for 105 yards to share the team lead for most catches with senior Ainias Smith.

The loss of the freshman receivers is a blow starting quarterback Max Johnson who is taking over for ineffective sophomore Haynes King. The unit had received good news with the return of center Bryce Foster to practice after missing the first two games.