Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen is at the center of impermissible benefits violations levied against former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson.

Nolen’s family accepted nearly $3,000 of impermissible benefits from Tennessee during a four-day unofficial visit in October of 2020, reported the News Sentinel. Nolen’s visit occurred during an NCAA-mandated recruiting dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the visit were outlined Friday in a report by the NCAA, which handed down its verdict following an investigation that lasted a year. Nolen was not named in the report, but the News Sentinel reported it was Nolen by cross-referencing the connections with the details of his recruitment along with an anonymous source with direct knowledge.

The Eagle reached out to Nolen’s father, who is also named Walter, via social media asking for comment on if the family took impermissible benefits and he responded shortly after the initial publication of this article.

“Short and simple... It never happened... GO AGGIES!!!!!” he said in his response.

When asked to further clarify what aspect of the initial report didn’t happen, Nolen’s father did not respond.

Nolen’s high school coach, Matthew Lowe, didn’t respond to an email. And an A&M athletics spokesperson had no initial comment on the situation.

According to the NCAA documentation, Nolen, his family and his high school coach were provided $2,677 in recruiting inducements for a visit from Oct. 8-12, 2020. The visit was arranged on Sept. 24 of that year by Tennessee’s former director of recruiting that included two rooms at the Crowne Plaza hotel for three nights. The rooms totaled $717, which was paid for by the recruiting coordinator, who was identified as Bethany Gunn by the News Sentinel.

The four-day trip was the longest illegal visit with the most money spent of those listed in the NCAA documentation, the News Sentinel reported. Tennessee allegedly spent approximately $999 on meals for the traveling party, with the highest bill $241.

According to NCAA’s findings, the Volunteers paid for the family to go on a $70 bowling trip, provided $250 in Tennessee-branded gear, spent $270 on a trip to the aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and paid for $238 at a local arcade.

According to the report, funds for the trip dwindled towards the end, which spurred Gunn to text staff members if there was a stash of extra cash.

Nolen also participated on multiple occasions in impermissible contact with members of the coaching staff. Also according to the report, former Volunteer linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer, former defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and former wide receivers coach Tee Martin were all aware of the visit. The NCAA charged Niedermeyer with paying for the trip.

Ten Volunteer staff members were fired for cause in January of 2021 for their participation in the rules violations, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Niedermeyer, Ansley and Martin all denied participating in the violations, according to the NCAA documentation. Pruitt also denied knowledge of the visit to NCAA investigators.

Nolen was one of six prospects who took visits during the restricted time during the COVID-19 period, but was the only member of the 2022 class, according to the news report.

Penalties for the violations, which were 200 in number, were mitigated by the fact that Tennessee’s administration self-reported violations and offered some punitive measures for them. The program, which is now run by head coach Josh Heupel, was not issued a postseason ban, but was given five years probation, a reduction of scholarships, a reduction of official and unofficial recruiting visits, a 28-week ban on recruiting communication and a reduction of evaluation days by 120. Tennessee was also fined $8 million.

Pruitt was issued a six-year show-cause order and will be hit with a one-year suspension, should he be hired in another athletically related position in the NCAA. Other coaches were issued show-cause orders and the program vacated victories that occurred with ineligible players.

Nolen, a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the 2022 class, took an official visit to Tennessee on Dec. 4, 2021, the last of four which also included Florida, Michigan and A&M. He ultimately committed to the Aggies in December 2021 and was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, according to 247Sports.com.

In his first season with the Aggies, Nolen played in 10 games, including four starts. He had 29 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also forced a fumble and was named the top newcomer at the team’s postseason banquet.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned Nolen as a potential key contributor for the defensive line at an speaking engagement during the Houston A&M Club’s Coach’s Night.

“[McKinnley Jackson] and Walter did a tremendous job inside…[Jackson] can be a dominant player for us and Walter Nolen, the same thing,” Fisher said. “Walter, got skinny on us. I’m on a diet and he did it too. He’s putting it back on, but he’s still 285-300 pounds and is quick and athletic in the way he moves.”