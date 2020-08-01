Report: SEC football players, including Texas A&M's Magee, voiced concerns about returning to play

Texas A&M linebacker Keeath Magee was one of several Southeastern Conference student-athletes who raised some concern to SEC leadership on returning to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Washington Post.

“You guys have answered a lot of questions the best way you could, and we really appreciate it,” he said to SEC leadership during the meeting. “But as much as you guys don’t know… it’s not good enough.We want to play. We want to see football. We want to return to normal as much as possible. But it’s just that why all this uncertainty, all this stuff that’s still circulating in the air, y’all know it kind of leaves some of us still scratching my head… I feel like the college campus is the one thing that you can’t control.”

Thursday, SEC leadership announced that the 2020 football season will be played in a 10-game, conference only format, beginning Sept. 26.

According to the report, one unidentified SEC official told the more than a dozen football players that, “There are going to be outbreaks. We’re going to have cases on every single team in the SEC. That’s a given. And we can’t prevent it.”

According to the report, when one unidentified athlete asked about the long term effects of contracting the coronavirus, his question was passed to Shawn Gibbs, the dean of Texas A&M’s School of Public Health. Gibbs passed the question along again, stating, “Remember, I’m an industrial hygienist, so I'm not the medical person here.” The question was eventually answered by Marshall Crowther, a sports medicine physician at the University of Mississippi.