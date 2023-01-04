Report: Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino as Texas A&M offensive coordinator

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, according to reports from ESPN and TexAgs.com.

Petrino will replace Darrell Dickey, who was fired in late November. Dickey, who was co-offensive coordinator, served a more consultant role as Fisher has called plays throughout his head coaching career.

The expectation is for Petrino, who was hired as UNLV’s offensive coordinator on Dec. 15, to call the plays.

“We’ll wait and see what goes on. Hopefully, they will [call plays],” Fisher said at his early signing day press conference in December. “There’s a lot of things going on in college football — my job has changed so much in the last two years, it’s ridiculous. Probably more so as head coaches things you’ve got to deal with away from ball more in the last two years than there’s ever been in college football, maybe ever.”

Prior to accepting the UNLV job, Petrino served as head coach at Missouri State, an FCS school, and FBS schools Louisville, Western Kentucky and Arkansas. He spent one season in the NFL as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout a 40-year coaching career, he has a 119-56 head coaching record. In his three years at Missouri State, he was 18-15 record.

Twice Louisville was revitalized by Petrino, who went 77-35 over nine years with the Cardinals. In 2016, he helped lead quarterback Lamar Jackson to the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore.

Petrino last served in the Southeastern Conference as the head coach at Arkansas, putting together a 24-17 record with the Razorbacks, which included an 11-2 season in 2011 that culminated in a No. 5 ranking and a win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl.

However, Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle accident revealed he was having an affair with a female football staffer hired by the head coach.

Petrino has a reputation as an excellent play-caller.

“I believe Coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football,” new UNLV head coach Barry Odom said in a statement when Petrino was hired. “I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I’m thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will compliment our program in every way.”