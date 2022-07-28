Report: All charges dropped against A&M's Smith

All charges have been dropped against Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith, according to his lawyer.

“I have received word from the Brazos County Attorney’s office that they are refusing to prosecute all charges filed by the University Police Department,” College Station attorney Craig Greening told Houston Fox26’s Mark Berman on Thursday. “Essentially [that] means all the charges are dismissed.”

Smith, a senior wide receiver and punt returner, was suspended following his arrest July 20 on charges of DWI, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon. The suspension was in accordance with school and athletics department policy.

Greening told Berman on Friday that he had reviewed the facts and his client had committed no crime based on the information he studied.

“I’m just happy that the Brazos County Attorney’s office looked at this quickly and took swift action to exonerate Ainias Smith of all charges,” Greening told Berman.

Smith was pulled over by University Police while driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone on University Drive. He was drifting in his lane, according to the probable cause statement. After failing multiple physical intoxication tests, Smith was arrested and consented to a breathalyzer test, which came back with .066 and .061 blood alcohol content readings. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08. A police officer searched Smith’s vehicle during the testing and found a joint containing marijuana that weighed .029 oz. along with a handgun in the center console with a full magazine and a round chambered.

It is illegal in Texas to carry a gun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity other than a Class C misdemeanor. A first offense of DWI with a blood alcohol reading of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days of jail time. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Smith’s suspension caused him to miss the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta on July 21. He had been one of three Aggie players scheduled to appear.

“We’ll wait for the facts to come out, and we have no more comment at this particular time,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said at the time.

Greening earlier this week told Berman the passenger admitted the marijuana was his.

Smith led the team last year with 47 receptions for 509 yards.