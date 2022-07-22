Report: A&M's Smith innocent, claims his lawyer

The lawyer for A&M football player Ainias Smith said Friday his client is innocent of charges that got him arrested early Wednesday morning.

Smith was charged of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to police records. They all carry misdemeanor charges.

“I’ve reviewed the police reports in the case,” College Station attorney Craig Greening told Houston Fox26’s Mark Berman on Friday. “I’ve reviewed the police reports in the case. I’m board certified in criminal law and I’m designated as a lawyer/scientist certified by the American Chemical Society; I’ve done DWIs for years. I’ve prosecuted them and I’ve defended them. I’ve reviewed the reports in this case and it was obvious that Mr. Smith was not intoxicated.”

A new law passed in 2021 allows for possession of a firearm in your car for those under 21 years of age as long as you’re not committing another crime that’s greater than a Class C or a traffic ticket, Greening said.

“Now that we have the passenger’s statements stating that the marijuana was his and that Mr. Smith didn’t know about it, never possessed it and also never smoked marijuana that day, there was no crime committed by Mr. Smith from what I’ve reviewed and all the reports that I’ve been able to see up to this point.”

Smith was pulled over by University Police while driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone on University Drive. He was drifting in his lane, according to the probable cause statement. After failing multiple physical intoxication tests, Smith was arrested and consented to a breathalyzer test, which came back with .066 and .061 blood alcohol content readings. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08.

A police officer searched Smith’s vehicle during the testing and found a joint containing marijuana that weighed .029 oz. along with a handgun in the center console with a full magazine and a round chambered.

The passenger in Smith’s vehicle was released at the scene. Smith and the passenger both denied owning the marijuana or the gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Smith was released from the Brazos County jail on Wednesday morning on an $8,000 bond.

It is illegal in Texas to carry a gun in a motor vehicle while engaged in criminal activity other than a Class C misdemeanor. A first offense of DWI with a blood alcohol reading of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days of jail time. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The Eagle attempted several times to contact Greening.

Smith has been indefinitely suspended from the team. The senior wide receiver who led the team in receptions last season had been among three players expected to represent the Aggies at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday.

“We’ll wait for the facts to come out, and we have no more comment at this particular time,” Fisher said Thursday.

Smith was a third-team pick on the Media Days’ preseason football team that was announced Friday. He also earned second-team honors at return specialist and third-team honors for all-purpose player.