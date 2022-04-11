Report: A&M WR Caleb Chapman enters transfer portal; Aggies land punter

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman has entered the transfer portal, according to reports by 247Sports.com and On3.com.

In three seasons with the Aggies, the injury-prone receiver played in 11 games, catching 28 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Chapman will be remembered for his performance in A&M's 41-38 victory over No. 4 Florida in 2020. The speedster caught nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, but Chapman tore his ACL on the second score, ending his sophomore season.

It was his second knee injury of his college career, head coach Jimbo Fisher said early last season. The first occurred in practice when Chapman got tangled up with a scout team defender during a drill, Fisher said.

Chapman did not participate in spring drills this year due to an injury, Fisher said.

Monday, Chapman posted a picture of himself on social media walking on Kyle Field in front of a full crowd with no caption.

Southlake Carroll punter pledges to A&M. A&M received a commitment Monday from 2023 punter Tyler White of Southlake Carroll. White said he also will play baseball at A&M.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound White is the nation's No. 3 punter, according to Kohl's Professional Camps. He also held scholarship offers from Texas and Miami.

After a great visit with Coach Fisher and @CoachERussell I have received a full football scholarship offer to Texas A&M!! With that being said, I’m proud to announce that I am committing to continue my academic, football, and pursue my baseball career at Texas A&M!!! Gig’em👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wW5XidLPu6 — Tyler D White (@tylerwhite2023) April 11, 2022

White was a unanimous first-team selection at punter and place-kicker in District 4-6A and was a second team all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association last season as Southlake Carroll advanced to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt with a long of 62 and made 10 of 12 field goals with a long of 55.

A&M now has four known commits in its 2023 class, which is ranked 23rd in the nation by 247Sports.